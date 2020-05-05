As of Wednesday, Hy-Vee will be limiting the amount of meat its customers can purchase at all of its locations.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the grocery store chain said customers will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout.
Hy-Vee said that due to worker shortages at meatpacking plants, as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not have been able to find the specific items they were looking for, which led to the decision to limit the amount of meat customers can buy.
“We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers,” the company said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.