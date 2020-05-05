032720_HyVeeShields001_bjs.JPG

With plexiglass panels now installed in checkout lanes, HyVee cashier Sklar Ruhe takes a moment to disinfect a credit-card reader before taking care of her next customer. The panels were installed to give enhanced protection for both customers and workers at the Grand Island grocery store. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

As of Wednesday, Hy-Vee will be limiting the amount of meat its customers can purchase at all of its locations.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the grocery store chain said customers will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout.

Hy-Vee said that due to worker shortages at meatpacking plants, as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not have been able to find the specific items they were looking for, which led to the decision to limit the amount of meat customers can buy.

“We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers,” the company said.

