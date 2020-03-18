According to a tweet from Hy-Vee’s official Twitter account, starting Thursday, the first hour of the store’s opening, from 7 to 8 a.m., will be reserved for higher-risk shoppers.
Customers who fall into that category would be anyone older than 60, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them more susceptible to the coronavirus.
Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. each day.
For all other customers, starting Thursday, the new store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.
The shortened hours will allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store, as well as time to restock the items that are in highest demand. Operating with shorter store hours also will allow the staff additional time to care for their families and loved ones.
All Hy-Vee convenience stores will continue to operate under their normal hours. Customers can purchase snacks, fuel and other items at these locations.
All dining areas in Hy-Vee stores, restaurants and convenience stores are closed. All Hy-Vee Market Grille bars also are closed. Food service areas will still be operating during their normal hours, offering freshly prepared meal options for carryout only. At Hy-Vee stores that have a Market Grille, customers can still order for pickup or curbside services.
For Hy-Vee Aisles Online customers, the company is transitioning some of its delivery service in several areas to third-party partners such as Shipt and Door Dash (where available) to help in-store employees focus on Aisles Online pickup orders and other needs at the stores.
