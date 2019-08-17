Construction along Husker Highway, west of Highway 281, will be switching to Phase 2 on Monday. Husker Highway will be closed from Highway 281 to James Road.
Construction of this phase is expected to last about a month.
Prairie View Street will be open from the new roundabout on Husker Highway to Rae Road, and Husker Highway will be open from North Road to James Road for local traffic.
Access to local businesses will be maintained at all times from James Road.
In addition, one lane of southbound Highway 281 will be closed for work at this intersection.