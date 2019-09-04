A new International Visitors Center will be unveiled in September at the 2019 Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island.
The center is a joint effort of Husker Harvest Days, Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state’s Economic Development and Agriculture departments. Its goal is to expand awareness of the significance of the state’s agriculture and related economic opportunities among international businesses and visitors.
According to Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress events director, the center is a multi-year plan for increased global engagement. Husker Harvest Days, which advertises itself as the world’s largest working irrigated farm show, has for more than 40 years attracted visitors from across the globe.
The center comes a year after HHD unveiled its $7.5 million facility upgrade that included paved streets, upgraded buildings and many additional visitor and exhibitor comfort features.
Jungmann said the upgrades to the four-decade-old show’s grounds have put it in the position as the nation’s most modern outdoor ag event facilities. The improvements will also allow the site to be used as a central hosting platform that helps Nebraska expand international business investment in the state.
“We are excited and pleased to work with the state of Nebraska on this international business and visitor program,” he said. “We had an exceptional show in 2018 to unveil the extensive facility upgrades for HHD, and this year we look forward to hosting farmers and ranchers from across the state, nation and world with the state’s new international business development program. With the new site upgrades, exhibitors and events already planned, 2019 is shaping up to be an exceptional event.”
According to Jungmann, the ability to bring in more international visitors is part of a larger effort outlined by the Governor’s Council for International Relations in Nebraska.
Last year, the council released its Strategic Plan for International Engagement.
HHD is a Farm Progress event. Farm Progress has increased its participation in trade missions and the new International Visitors Center is another effort of the organization to promote international commerce in Nebraska.
Ricketts said Husker Harvest Days presents a “unique opportunity to showcase the productivity and innovation of Nebraska agriculture to the global ag community.”
This year will be HHD’s 42nd year. Each year, the show hosts more than 600 exhibitors who display the newest farm equipment, tractors, combines, farm implements, seed and crop protection products, beef handling equipment and feed, as well as many new crop and livestock supplies and services.
According to Farm Progress, at last year’s Husker Harvest Days, it played host to visitors from at least four other countries — New Zealand, Mexico, Argentina and Russia.
Cindy Johnson, executive director of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said that Ricketts addressed the importance of international trade during the Governor’s Breakfast at the Nebraska State Fair.
She said the International Visitors Center provides opportunities for international customers interested in buying Nebraska products to see the state firsthand.
“It is also a chance to introduce Nebraska companies to international customers interested in buying Nebraska products such as irrigation equipment and commodities and an opportunity to identify and reach out to international businesses interested in foreign direct investment in Nebraska and expand relationships with those that are already investing in the state,” Johnson said.
The Ricketts administration has had an active record of promoting international trade. The governor has led trade missions to Japan, China, Mexico and other countries, along with domestic trade trips, to promote Nebraska agriculture.
Last year, according to the U.S. Census Department, Nebraska had nearly $8 billion in export value, with meat, soybeans, corn and farm equipment among its top export items. Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and China are Nebraska’s top export destinations.
“We have been successfully growing Nebraska by pursuing new export opportunities for our farmers and ranchers abroad, and this event will bring some of our customers right to our doorstep,” Ricketts said. “We look forward to welcoming our international guests to Wood River for Husker Harvest Days.”
For more information about the International Visitors Center and Husker Harvest Days, visit huskerharvestdays.com.
