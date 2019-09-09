During Husker Harvest Days, which runs Tuesday through Thursday, Nebraska State Patrol troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. As in previous years, there will be times when Husker Highway will become a one-way in and out of the event.
“It takes a team effort to put on an event like Husker Harvest Days every year, and traffic control operations are no different,” said Capt. Russell Lewis, commander of Troop C. “Troopers will be working with a number of other agencies to help the flow of traffic and make sure the great crowds are able to arrive and depart safely.”
The State Patrol also reminds motorists that Husker Highway between Highways 281 and 30 remains under construction. Event goers may want to take an alternate route, such as Highway 30 or Alda Road, to reach the event from the east.
Motorists are asked to maintain adequate following distance to allow themselves plenty of time to react to changing traffic conditions and to remain alert for law enforcement personnel.
Traffic enforcement assistance will also be provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Hall County Roads Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Posse, and the Husker Harvest Days staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.