One of Hall County’s premiere events has been canceled for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement posted on its website, Farm Progress said it has canceled Husker Harvest Days, initially scheduled for Sept. 15 through 17, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Farm Progress Show, originally scheduled for Sept. 1 through 3 in Boone, Iowa is also canceled.
“In the best interest of our visitors, exhibitors, partners and staff, Farm Progress has made the difficult decision to cancel both shows in 2020 due to rapidly changing conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” organizers said in the statement.
Show management had confirmed earlier that Husker Harvest Days would be operated differently with social distancing requirements, along with other health and safety changes to the event.
While state and local officials had expressed support for both shows, Don Tourte, senior vice president for Farm Progress, said that in a very short time it became apparent that the situation across the U.S. has rapidly changed.
“We have been working with officials in Iowa and Nebraska for our shows, and we appreciate the support they expressed for us to hold the events,” he said. “They are critical partners to us, and we are all disappointed to not host the events this year, but feel confident that this is the right decision for our community.”
Farm Progress Events Manager Matt Jungmann said in the statement that work would normally begin in the upcoming weeks to get both the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days set up, but that a decision needed to be made sooner, rather than later.
“We had to make a decision based on the current landscape so that our exhibitors and suppliers wouldn’t potentially waste valuable time and resources,” he said.“While we are hopeful that case numbers throughout the country will decrease soon, we felt compelled to make a proactive decision on our community’s behalf, given the information we have today.”
2019 Husker Harvest Days
091219_HHD911Flags001_bjs.JPG
The flags along Flag Road are at half-staff in honor of 9/11 as visitors line up at the main gate Wednesday morning at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. Flags throughout the site are also at half-staff. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091019_HHDPrep001_bjs.JPG
Hastings residents Alec White (left) and Jeremy Beauchamp help set up a sprinkler head display in the T-L Irrigation area on Monday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. The agriculture show begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091019_HHDPrep003_bjs.JPG
Ready for a demo, a line of tractors are lined up in front of an AGI grain bin Monday at the northwest corner of the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. The agriculture show begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091119_HHDSilo001_bjs.JPG
Independent film producer Sam Goldberg stands with a poster for his film "SILO" in the Nebraska Farmer Visitor Hospitality Tent on Tuesday during opening day of Husker Harvest Days at the site west of Grand Island. "SILO" is partnering with other organizations, including the Grain Handling Safety Coalition, to raise conversation and awareness about keeping farmers, their workers and their families safe. There are 25 to 30 entrapments and engulfments on average each year, with about 50 percent of them having fatal outcomes. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091119_HHDSilo002_bjs.JPG
A toy rescue worker is used to demonstrate how fast a person can be trapped or engulfed in grain in a silo in the Nebraska Farmer Visitor Hospitality Tent on Tuesday during opening day of Husker Harvest Days at the site west of Grand Island. There are 25 to 30 entrapments and engulfments on average each year, with about 50 percent of them having fatal outcomes. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091119_HHDSilo003_bjs.JPG
Jeff Decker of Decker Consulting and Investigations demonstrates how fast a person can be pulled down underneath grain in a silo in the Nebraska Farmer Visitor Hospitality Tent on Tuesday during opening day of Husker Harvest Days at the site west of Grand Island. There are 25 to 30 entrapments and engulfments on average each year, with about 50 percent of them having fatal outcomes. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091119_HHDUNLExt001_bjs.JPG
High Plains students, including (from left) Heiner Alfaro, 16, and Javier Marino, 15, learn about careers related to energy and ag production in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension area Tuesday during opening day of Husker Harvest Days at the site west of Grand Island. Marino is looking at a 3D 360 degree view from the top of a wind turbine. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091119_HHDUNLExt002_bjs.JPG
Bradley Lubben, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension assistant professor and policy specialist (left), talks to Jr. Zimmerman of Beatrice about sign-ups for Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension area Tuesday during opening day of Husker Harvest Days at the site west of Grand Island. The extension will have educational meetings in the fall for farmers and landowners to learn about further details which have yet to be released before the March 15, 2020, deadline. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091219_HHDRickettsMCA001_bjs.JPG
Flanked by state agriculture leaders, Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks in front of the Nebraska Farm Bureau building Wednesday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. Passage of the pending U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement was one of the topics mentioned. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091219_HHDSimulator001_bjs.JPG
Northeast Community College studnets (from left) Ryan Brummels, 19, Jason Stukenholtz, 18, and Jeremy Kooima, 18, try out the tractor simulators in the tractor simulator area of the Case IH building Wednesday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091219_HHDSimulator002_bjs.JPG
Wilcox-Hildreth FFA members (clockwise from upper left) Ryan Robinson, 16, and Evan Blank, 16, watch as Creed Johnson, 16, tries out a tractor simulator in the tractor simulator area of the Case IH building Wednesday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091219_HHDSimulator003_bjs.JPG
Bob Fiala of Ulysses (center) and his grandson, Joseph Longenecker, 1, try out a tractor simulator in the tractor simulator area at the Case IH building Wednesday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091219_HHDSimulator004_bjs.JPG
The tractor simulator area in the Case IH building features several simulators for visitors to try out Wednesday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091219_HHDSimulator005_bjs.JPG
Each tractor simulator features a monitor like this one in the tractor simulator area at the Case IH building Wednesday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091319_HHDFarmers001_bjs.JPG
Whether it's good times or bad in the farm economy, there's time to spend with family, as Minden area farmer Dean Casper (right) does with his grandson, Brody Casper, 6. The duo are working on a Massey Ferguson CB65 backhoe attachment on a GC 1700 Series compact utility tractor Thursday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091319_HHDFarmers002_bjs.JPG
Lincoln area farmer Garry Busboom looks over a Kubota M*-211 tractor Thursday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. Busboom said he has an M7, but wanted to look at the newer higher horsepower models. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091319_HHDFarmers003_bjs.JPG
An Ace/Eaton Metals metal man waves to visitors Thursday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091319_HHDInternationalVisitors001_bjs.JPG
Flags from some of the 168 countries that Nebraska can form trade agreements with hang at the International Visitors Center on Thursday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. Economic development information on either a state, area, or local level is available here, along with speakers through the first two days of the show. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091319_HHDInternationalVisitors002_bjs.JPG
Flags fly outside the International Visitors Center on Thursday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. The center is a new addition to the show that will return next year. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091419_HHD001_bjs.JPG
With a combine in the foreground and behind them, a visitor talks to a Case IH representative during Husker Harvest Days at the site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091419_HHD002_bjs.JPG
A visitor looks over a sprayer in the New Holland area during Husker Harvest Days at the site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091419_HHD003_bjs.JPG
The wires on a speed rake make an interesting pattern during Husker Harvest Days at the site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091419_HHD004_bjsA.JPG
Mary Glodowski (left) of Fremont helps her son, Marshal Glodowski, 4, down from a combine in the Case IH area at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091419_HHD005_bjsA.JPG
A large crowd makes its way along Central Avenue at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091419_HHD006_bjs.JPG
On a warm day, after Korbin Kunc, 4, (right) splashed his mother, Melanie Kunc, of Swanton with water from a display in the Flowserve Pumps area, she pretends to throw him in the water at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091419_HHD007_bjs.JPG
A young visitor sports a Calmer Corn Heads foam hat at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091419_HHD008_bjs.JPG
Two men talk business in the Morton Buildings area at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091419_HHD010_bjs.JPG
Visitors look over and sit in a new John Deere 9000 Series Harvester fitted with a 772 12-row header Thursday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
091419_HHDDone001_bjs.JPG
Water from morning rain reflects workers around a GSI grain bin at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. The annual agriculture show closed Thursday. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
