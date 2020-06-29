091219_HHDSimulator001_bjs.JPG

Northeast Community College studnets (from left) Ryan Brummels, 19, Jason Stukenholtz, 18, and Jeremy Kooima, 18, try out the tractor simulators in the tractor simulator area of the Case IH building Wednesday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

One of Hall County’s premiere events has been canceled for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement posted on its website, Farm Progress said it has canceled Husker Harvest Days, initially scheduled for Sept. 15 through 17, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Farm Progress Show, originally scheduled for Sept. 1 through 3 in Boone, Iowa is also canceled.

“In the best interest of our visitors, exhibitors, partners and staff, Farm Progress has made the difficult decision to cancel both shows in 2020 due to rapidly changing conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” organizers said in the statement.

Show management had confirmed earlier that Husker Harvest Days would be operated differently with social distancing requirements, along with other health and safety changes to the event.

While state and local officials had expressed support for both shows, Don Tourte, senior vice president for Farm Progress, said that in a very short time it became apparent that the situation across the U.S. has rapidly changed.

“We have been working with officials in Iowa and Nebraska for our shows, and we appreciate the support they expressed for us to hold the events,” he said. “They are critical partners to us, and we are all disappointed to not host the events this year, but feel confident that this is the right decision for our community.”

Farm Progress Events Manager Matt Jungmann said in the statement that work would normally begin in the upcoming weeks to get both the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days set up, but that a decision needed to be made sooner, rather than later.

“We had to make a decision based on the current landscape so that our exhibitors and suppliers wouldn’t potentially waste valuable time and resources,” he said.“While we are hopeful that case numbers throughout the country will decrease soon, we felt compelled to make a proactive decision on our community’s behalf, given the information we have today.”

