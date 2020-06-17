061720_hurtsdonut1_ep.jpg

The Hurts Donut Emergency Donut Vehicle visited Grand Island Wednesday. (Independent/Ethan Petrik)

 The Independent

Hurts Donut’s company T-shirts ask “Wanna Hurts donut?”

On Wednesday, Grand Island answered that question with a resounding “Yes!”

With over 3,000 pastries in tow, the Hurts Donut Emergency Donut Vehicle visited Grand Island.

Normally, when the Emergency Donut Vehicle visits an area, the company has customers form two lines, cash and credit, and sells out in 30 to 45 minutes.

However, due to the coronavirus situation in Grand Island, the company set up a drive-thru style donut shop in the Abundant Life Church parking lot. It takes around one and a half hours for the drive-thru style to sell out.

The drive-thru was scheduled to open at noon, but vehicles began lining up before 11 a.m.

As noon approached, more and more vehicles arrived until the line stretched from the Abundant Life Church parking lot to Highway 281 and Webb Road.

The volume of vehicles caused enough congestion that a traffic jam formed within the parking lot and left the drive-thru in a standstill. However, after volunteers and the Grand Island Police arrived to help direct traffic within the parking lot and on Faidley Avenue, the traffic started flowing.

PHOTOS: Hurts bring emergency donuts

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments