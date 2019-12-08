Hundreds of people were able to choose from thousands of cookies to buy to benefit a local organization at an event Sunday.
Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity hosted its annual Cookie Walk at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Dana Jelinek, the organization’s executive director, said the event has been held annually for at least 15 years. She added the event has become a tradition for families who choose to bake cookies to donate.
Megan Cure, assistant executive director and volunteer coordinator for Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, said the cookie walk had more than 300 volunteers, including bakers, who helped make the event a success. On Saturday afternoon, prior to the event, she said volunteers set the 13,506 total donated cookies onto tables. The task took six hours as people brought in their cookies during that window.
“I don’t think there is a way to put into words how thankful we are — really, truly — for all the people who helped,” Cure said. “There is no way to say ‘Thank you’ enough because we have 13,506 cookies and they are all beautiful.”
At Sunday’s Cookie Walk, the line stretched into the hallways at St. Pauls, out into the church’s parking lot.
Joyce Linner and Bob Unick of Kearney were the first two people in line on Sunday. Linner said she previously had a Habitat for Humanity home and has always helped out with the organization, so she knows the importance of its mission. This was the fourth year she has attended the Cookie Walk.
Linner said she gets “whatever looks good” and usually grabs four or five boxes of cookies and gives some of them out to her family members.
Barb and Doug Ostrander of Grand Island, and Karen Lacy of Hastings, were three of the people at the front of the line at Sunday’s event. Doug said they have attended the Cookie Walk for 14 years and it is something they never miss.
“She (Barb) started coming to this before we met and got married,” he said. “So she drug me into this.”
Doug said he and Barb get “whatever looks good” at the Cookie Walk, but that fudge is his favorite thing to get. He added they usually each get one box to fill with cookies. A second box holds additional treats.
Lacy said she likes to get the cutout cookies because “they are a lot of work.”
Jelinek said Habitat expected to raise $8,000 from the Cookie Walk, with the proceeds going toward the construction of affordable homes.
