Humanities Nebraska (HN) has awarded $429,217 from the CARES Act to 73 Nebraska nonprofits that focus on the humanities, including $179,972 in the 3rd Congressional District.
Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act economic stabilization plan. The funds were designated to assist Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofits that are in need of general operating support to continue humanities activities during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I have spoken to a number of these organizations, and they have all expressed how crucial this funding is to survive this time of social distancing,” said Chris Sommerich, Humanities Nebraska executive director. “The humanities are vital to maintaining human connections, curiosity, and interpersonal communication that vastly improves quality of life, even when we are not able to move about the state as we normally would.”
Area organizations receiving grants include:
— Plainsman Museum, Aurora, $8,300
— Custer County Historical Society, Broken Bow, $4,850
— Merrick County Historical Museum, Central City, $6,200
— Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation, Genoa, $1,200
— Hall County Historical Society, Grand Island, $7,500
— Stuhr Museum Foundation, Grand Island, $10,000
— Hastings College, Hastings, $7,500
— Hastings Museum of Natural and Cultural History, Hastings, $8,900
— Friends of Paplin Inc., Loup City $2,000
— Sherman County Historical Society, Loup City, $3,500
— Wood River High School/Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Council, Wood River, $1,327
The grants were awarded in addition to recent grants announced by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Nebraska organizations receiving CARES Act grants directly from the NEH included the city of Hastings, $123,027 for Hastings Museum salary continuation and a comprehensive exhibit plan, and Hastings College, $300,000 for humanities staff salary retention and creating hybrid and online courses.
Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. It is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.
