As of the end of May, Humanities Nebraska has awarded $204,418 in CARES Act dollars to 31 Nebraska nonprofits that focus on the humanities.
Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. The funds were designated to assist Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofits that need general operating support to continue humanities activities during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I think as we as a state have progressed through these months of social distancing, it’s become more apparent than ever that the humanities will help people stay connected to each other and will nourish our minds and spirits. Keeping these organizations afloat is a crucial way to serve people throughout the state,” said Chris Sommerich, the group’s executive director.
Area organizations receiving grants are: Central City — Merrick County Historical Museum, $6,200;
Kearney — The Archway, $5,000; Buffalo County Historical Society, $10,000; Crane River Theater Co., $7,500; Museum of Nebraska Art, $7,500; and Robert M. Merryman Performing Arts Center Inc., $5,000; Loup City — Friends of Paplin Inc., $2,000, and Sherman County Historical Society, $3,500; York — Wessels Living History Farm, $5,000.
These grants represent about half the dollars Humanities Nebraska has available. Other organizations that would like to apply can view the official grant guidelines at bit.ly/CARESGrantsNeb. The application period will remain open until all dollars have been granted.
