There’s no place like home for the holidays, and there are many pets at the Central Nebraska Humane Society that would like to visit a new home for the Christmas season.
Miquelle Levander, a kennel staff member at CNHS, said that this year, the agency’s staff is running a program called “Home for the Pawlidays.”
“It’s a chance for anybody and everybody to be a foster for a dog and/or a cat,” said Levander.
If someone would like to foster a pet for the holidays, they need to fill out a foster application before Dec. 24, according to Levander.
On Dec. 24, between 8 and 11 a.m., those who are fostering will come in and pick their animals.
Levander said staff will help pick the best animal suited for the person fostering.
CNHS will also provide the correct pet food for the animal. Levander said they request people do not give the animals people food.
If the person fostering would like a blanket or kennel for the animal, Levander said CNHS will provide them with one.
She said they could also send toys home with the person fostering.
Those fostering will bring the animals back in Dec. 26 between 8 and 11 a.m.
“This is a way to get the animals out of their kennels and give them a break from the shelter for a few days,” Levander said.
If anyone is interested in fostering for the holidays, give the Humane Society a call at (308) 385-5578.
