The Grand Island Police Department, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, today arrested a 17-year-old male and 37-year-old Brian Mohr of Grand Island. The 17-year-old is a student at Northwest High School, where Mohr is a teacher.
“The arrests are in relation to a case in which the 17-year-old male obtained illicit images of minors via a social media ruse, and used some of those images to coerce them into performing sexual acts,” says a release from the Grand Island Police Department. “Those images were shared with Mohr. Numerous images have been identified as students at the school where Mohr is employed and the 17-year-old attends.”
The 17-year-old suspect was arrested as a suspect in the investigation of first-degree sexual assault, human trafficking of a minor, unlawful intrusion, and multiple counts of distribution of sexually explicit material (child pornography).
Mohr was arrested as a suspect in multiple counts of possession of sexually explicit material (child pornography). All crimes listed are classified as felonies.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and is being worked with the full cooperation of the Northwest School District,” the news release says. “If you, or someone you know is affected by this case or as a part of any online exploitation, it is important that you know you are not alone, and that you can contact the Grand Island Police Department at (308) 385-5400 or the HSI anonymous tip line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or https://www.ice.gov/tipline.
“It is important to know that potential victims in this activity are not alone. The Grand Island Police Department and HSI will continue to work toward keeping the youth of our community safe, and will have victim advocates in place to assist persons affected by this case.”
