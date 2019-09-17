ST. PAUL — Yolanda Nuncio, a human rights advocate, will speak at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, the St. Paul Library Community Room.

Nuncio, born in Grand Island, has spent her life in Nebraska. She has retired from her work with the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Education as an adviser to Peter Hewitt scholarship recipients.

She has long been an immigrant advocate and has worked with various nonprofit agencies and organizations, and with an immigration attorney to promote the rights of individuals and families. She has also worked on special projects to benefit groups.

In her capacity as a human rights advocate, Nuncio has made two trips to Laredo, Texas, three trips to El Paso, Texas, and just returned from Tucson, Ariz. She is planning an October trip to Guatemala.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments