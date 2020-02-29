Howard Elementary students have had the opportunity to read books as a team and will be able to compete at a competition centered around those books.
For the first time ever, the school has a team of six third- and fourth-graders who will compete in Division I at the Reading Classic competition against other local schools’ students. The date and location of the competition are yet to be determined.
Reading coach Bianca Ayala said the Howard team meets every Monday after school as the Howard book club. She took a class last year in which she was asked about a club she would like to implement and a book club was one of them.
After receiving information about the Reading Classic competition, Ayala said, she thought this would be a good way to form a book club at Howard.
According to its website, Reading Classic teams throughout the state compete at county and state competitions to answer comprehension questions about the books from their division list and about current events. The list includes award-winning books such as Caldecott, Newbery and Golden Sower prize winners.
The teams are split into three divisions: Division I is for third- and fourth-graders, Division II is for fifth- and sixth-graders, and Division III is seventh- eighth-, and ninth-graders.
Ayala said the book club started in mid-
November when each of the six students was given the list of 75 books from Reading Classic for Division I. The list includes a mixture of picture books and chapter books.
Among the books on the list for Division I are “Big Bad Fox” by Benjamin Renner, “Good Rosie!” by Kate DiCamillo, “I Am Not A Chair” by Ross Burach, “Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race” by Margot Shetterly, and “New Shoes” by Susan Meyer.
Ayala said the students looked at the reading list, considered which books sounded interesting and worked to read the 75 books on the list as a team.
“What they did was they would read them, come to class the next week and tell us which ones they read. So we would highlight each of them on their paper,” Ayala said. “Then I did a summary of the book after they all came up to my table and described the books to me. I have the summaries for them to practice with.”
The team partnered with the Howard School library and the Grand Island Public Library to get all of the 75 books on the reading classic list.
“I gave Janel Keyes, our integration specialist, a list of books each month and she would get them from other schools if needed,” Ayala said. “Then I went to the public library weekly and checked books out so we always had those books. I never wanted to run out of the books.”
The Howard book club finished reading all of the books on the Reading Classic list in January. Now when the book club meets, she said, they have a handout with summary points of each of the 75 books to use as a resource to answer practice questions that will be similar to those asked of them at the Reading Classic competition.
What I will do is I will say a title and the students will go find it. Then I will ask a question, they will think and hit their buzzer to see who gets the answer correct,” Ayala said. “At the end, I want to see what the strengths are of the students so I know who I want to have in the starting line.”
Howard third-grader Ayla Chess said her favorite part of book club is being able to read a number of books. She said she had read one book before, but for the most part, all of the books she read on the Reading Classic list were new to her.
Ayla said her favorite book was “A Handful of Stars” by Cynthia Lord, about a blind dog and a girl who raises money to help him get the surgery he needs to cure his blindness by building bee boxes.
She said she enjoys being in the Howard book club and has fun doing so.
Third-grader Saul Macias said he also enjoys being in the book club. His favorite part is getting to read all the books. He said he has never read so many books before and enjoys reading books as part of the club.
Saul said his favorite book was “Brave Like My Brother” by Marc Tyler Nobleman, a chapter book about a World War II soldier who writes letters to his 10-year-old brother.
Ayala said one of the positives of the Howard book club is that it opens students up to different types of books to read.
“They still lean toward their interests, but they were also willing to read other books, not knowing anything about them,” she said. “So they have become very open-minded in the type of books that they read.”
Ayala said she hopes to continue the Howard book club again in the future.
