Howard Elementary fifth-graders were able see the academies at Grand Island Senior High and view a planetarium show during a tour of the school Thursday afternoon.
A total of 58 Howard fifth-graders participated in the field trip. Fifth-grade teacher Rob Micek said, as part of the science curriculum, the students study stars and constellations, so the planetarium tour was a way to give them a hands-on experience.
“The planetarium just brings that (stars and constellations) to life and the kids are able to make real-world connections,” he said. “I think for some kids, it is a lot more realistic. For some kids, when they get to see things in person and have a hands-on experience, it does wonders for them, rather than just hearing it from me or reading (about) it in a book. To actually see that come to life is a great experience for our kids.”
GISH astronomy teacher Emily Petermann, who conducted the planetarium show Thursday, said it served as an enrichment piece to what the fifth-grade students are learning about in science.
She said she tried to “hit on” common constellations and ones that are “easy to find in the sky,” as well as planets.
“I really enjoy having this tie-in for them to see the stars and constellations,” Petermann said. “We cannot really do real-life, but we can come close with the planetarium. It is exposure to tools that really teach them about space and make them excited about high school. They see that they can take astronomy and learn all of this stuff about space. It just gets them excited about learning and coming up to the high school.”
Micek said this is the first opportunity his class has had to visit the planetarium in his 20 years teaching for GIPS.
Petermann said she is starting planetarium tours back up again after a hiatus. She said Dodge, Engleman and Howard elementary schools have visited the planetarium and expects to have more schools visit in the future.
“I want to this to be a yearly thing where all the fifth-graders in the district can come up during their space units,” Petermann said.
Prior to the start of the planetarium show, the Howard fifth-graders split into eight groups and received a tour of the GISH academies. On one tour, junior Jake Koch, who serves as a GISH student ambassador, showed students the fine arts and industrial sciences areas.
GISH band director John Jacobs talked briefly with the students about the band program, while industrial technology teachers Kent Naylor and Kip Ramsey talked about the classes they teach.
Micek said he thought the academies tour was “really beneficial” to students.
“A lot of the kids made connections and talked about how they wanted to do this or that,” he said. “They talked about how they wanted to be an engineer or in the medical field. To see the academies in action was a really neat opportunity for them to see that there are opportunities for them out there for them in just a few short years. The students can see what they will see when they get here in four years and possible career pathways they can take.”
Nicki Stoltenberg, GISH academy partnership liaison, said the sooner kids can be exposed to the GISH academies, the better it is in the long run.
“The more we can expose those kids to the high school culture at a younger age, the better off we are going to be when we get them as freshman,” she said. “The more often that we get students that are on track to attend GISH here, the more comfortable they are with our building.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.