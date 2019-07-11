ST. LIBORY — Three people lost their lives in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Highways 281 and 58 in Howard County.
Two people who died were from Howard County. The other was a Hall County resident. Names have not been released.
The accident occurred at about 3:35 p.m.
The vehicles involved were black F-150 and red Silverado pickups.
The F-150, which had two occupants, was traveling east on Highway 58. The pickup ran through a stop sign and struck the Silverado, which was heading north on Highway 281, said Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch.
Both occupants of the Silverado were dead at the scene, Busch said. The passenger in the F-150 passed away later at a hospital.
The driver of the F-150 pickup is being treated at CHI Health St. Francis.
The investigation is ongoing, Busch said. Accident reconstruction is being handled by the Nebraska State Patrol.