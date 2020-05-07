April housing sales remained strong despite the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in Grand Island.
During April, there were 70 new listings, down from 91 in March and 93 in April 2019.
The median sold price in April was $155,400, up from $150,000 in March and $141,000 in April 2019. The average sold price was $165,295 compared to $166,609 in March and $162,156 in April 2019. The total home sales dollar volume was $7.934 million, compared to $8.398 million in March and $8.618 in April 2019.
During April, the average days on market was 45 days, which was 18 fewer than in March and nine fewer than in April 2019.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said that COVID-19 has changed the way consumers shop, including for houses.
“Fewer traditional open houses are being scheduled — for the protection of the sellers and the buyers alike,” Johnson said. “More online ‘showings’ are taking place.”
She said that despite the way homes are being marketed, housing statistics indicate April was in line with the first quarter of 2020 and, “in some respects,” better than April 2019.
Johnson said median and average sold prices are up from last year; days on the market shrank to 45.
“The total sold dollar volume for single-family homes is comparable to previous months and last year,” she said.
In the midst of the pandemic, Johnson said, housing demand remains strong.
“Beyond the obvious — people will always need a place to live — we know from the 2019 Community Housing Study that there is a demand for owner-occupied housing at all levels of the housing price spectrum,” she said.
Johnson said that “workplace housing” is attractive to first-time home buyers and those looking to downsize.
“Certainly, the low interest rates helped spur the purchase activity as well,” she said. “Homeowners are able to purchase the home of their dreams with lower house payments.”
While Johnson said a slowdown might be expected for May and June as consumers pull back in reaction to COVID-19 concerns, “Our strong and steady employment will likely return home sales to the stable levels of the past years by the end of the year.”
A new survey from the National Association of Realtors found that 77% of potential sellers are preparing to sell their homes after the end of stay-at-home orders, with half completing do-it-yourself home improvement projects.
“After a pause, home sellers are gearing up to list their properties with the reopening of the economy,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun. “Plenty of buyers also appear ready to take advantage of record-low mortgage rates and the stability that comes with these locked-in monthly payments into future years.”
NAR’s latest Economic Pulse Flash Survey — conducted May 3-4 — asked members how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the residential and commercial real estate markets. Several highlights include:
— 5% of Realtors said their clients are shifting neighborhood preferences from urban areas to suburban areas due to COVID-19.
— About 1 in 8 Realtors, or 13%, reported buyers have changed at least one home feature that’s important to them due to COVID-19. For these buyers, the most common features are home offices, yard space for exercising or growing food, and space to accommodate family.
— Nearly 3 in 4 Realtors, or roughly 75%, working with sellers reported their clients haven’t reduced listing prices to attract buyers.
