Over the last several months, a small group of community members have been working to establish a Housing Improvement Partnership.
This initiative is part of the Grow Grand Island program of work. The HIP has also been tasked with identifying goals for GGI’s Livable Community strategic plan.
One of those goals is “To create a critical home repair program that serves emergency needs/ repairs for homes within our community either through HIP or assisting another established non-profit in doing so.”
With this in mind, the HIP met with the director of our regional Housing Development Corporation who serves Adams, Clay, Hall, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
This discussion uncovered a need specifically impacting Grand Island. The HDC has received a grant to facilitate an Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation program to assist nine homeowners in Grand Island. The funding comes through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. At present, they only have four approved applicants. Five more are needed.
Eligible homeowners may receive assistance to make structural, mechanical, electrical, weatherization and plumbing improvements to their homes. There are certain eligibility requirements including income, assets and homeownership. Mobile homes and rental properties are not eligible.
Applicants can qualify for up to $25,000 in home repairs. Unfortunately. this limit may exclude certain homes from participating, as the assistance must bring the home to a condition that meets basic standards. Eligible repairs are those that will add approximately 20 years to the life expectancy of the home.
If you or someone you know may be eligible for assistance, please make contact with HDC. They can also answer any questions you may have about eligibility. Their office can be reached at (308) 382-4119. You can also correspond via email Linda Addison to lahdc@housingdevelopmentcorporation.com.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership.
