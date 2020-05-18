Tyler Rasmussen is no longer executive director of the Hall County Housing Authority.
The two parties have “mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” according to the agency’s counsel, Kevin Brostrom, with Lauritsen, Brownell, Brostrom & Stehlik of Grand Island.
Rasmussen accepted the position in October.
HCHA plans to look for a new executive director immediately.
“They’ll be hiring a replacement,” Brostrom said.
Rasmussen exits the position after sending a letter in March to the Hall County Board of Commissioners detailing several grievances regarding the HCHA board and its chairwoman, Mary Livingston.
“During the past five months I have witnessed and experienced multiple violations of the by-laws and the administrative and personnel policies by members of the board,” Rasmussen wrote. “Additionally, there have been multiple violations of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act, including unannounced meetings and unrecorded votes.”
After making such a complaint on this matter directly to the HCHA board, Rasmussen records that his probationary period was extended without any explanation given.
The HCHA board later told him, Rasmussen wrote, that there had been multiple complaints against him, though those complaints were never addressed with him.
In March, he was informed his employment would be discontinued.
A vote was taken on the matter in a meeting that was privately held, Rasmussen claims.
“I asked to see the results of the vote and (Livingston) denied my request saying it was on her email,” he wrote. “The decision would have required a meeting and a vote. She said that I serve at the pleasure of the board and they can let me go if they want to.”
Rasmussen, in his letter, dated and detailed instances of what he claimed were board violations of HCHA policies, mostly relating to his dismissal.
In his letter to the county board, Rasmussen called for the dismissal of Livingston from the HCHA board “for multiple and repeated violations of the Hall County Housing Authority by-laws and administrative and personnel policies.”
The Independent was unable to reach Rasmussen for a comment.
