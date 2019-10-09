A fire at 2903 W. Fourth St. late Tuesday afternoon damaged one room of a single-family home and its contents.
“There was very minimal damage to the structure itself,” said Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl of the Grand Island Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to the fire shortly before 5 p.m.
Home at the time were an adult female and two juveniles.
No one was injured.
Many of the woman’s personal belongings were damaged. Some of those items may be salvageable if they’re cleaned properly, Kuehl said.
The fire was started by one of the juveniles playing with a lighter.
The family wasn’t able to stay in the home Tuesday night. They were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
