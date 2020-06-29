Hot and dry conditions have dominated June’s weather in Grand Island and the beginning of July looks like more of the same.
While the hot and dry conditions have been hard on crop development, more than 70% of Nebraska’s corn is irrigated. Also, above-normal rain in May had added to the subsoil moisture conditions.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that corn condition as of Sunday rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 19% fair, 55% good, and 21% excellent. Corn silking was 1%, near the five-year average of 3%.
For the 18 major corn-producing states, the USDA rated corn conditions as 1% very poor, 4% poor, 22% fair, 57% good and 16% excellent.
That is much better than a year ago, when corn conditions in the 18 states were rated at 3% very poor, 9% poor, 32% fair, 47% good and 9% excellent.
Statewide, soybean condition as of Sunday rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 58% good and 17% excellent.
Soybeans blooming was 27%, ahead of the 12% average. Setting pods was 1%.
For the 18 major soybean-growing states, the USDA reported that soybean conditions were rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 25% fair, 58% good and 12% excellent, compared to last year when the crop was rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 35% fair, 47% good and 7% excellent.
As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, temperatures will remain in the low 90s with nighttime lows in the upper 60s through the week. On July 4, temperatures will remain in the low 90s, but there will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
During June, the daily average high in Grand Island has been 90.2 degrees, with an average daily low of 64.4. The average daily temperature was 77.4, which is 6.4 degrees higher than the 30-year average.
June is typically one of Grand Island’s rainiest months. This June, though, there has only been 1.12 inches of precipitation. That is nearly 3 inches less than the 30-year average for precipitation for June.
May, June and July are the rainiest months of the year for Grand Island, with a 20-year average of the three months at about 11.67 inches. So far this year, May had above normal precipitation at 7.48 inches before the 1.12 inches in June. The added May moisture helped subsoil moisture levels, which aided crops during June’s dry spell.
Statewide, the USDA reported that topsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 32% short, 55% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 24% short, 67% adequate and 2% surplus.
For other Nebraska field crops:
— Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 12% poor, 29% fair, 52% good and 4% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 1%, near the 4% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 2% poor, 27% fair, 62% good and 9% excellent. Sorghum headed was 6%, near the 8% last year and the average of 3%.
— Oats condition rated 1% very poor, 7% poor, 35% fair, 49% good and 8% excellent. Oats headed was 90%, well ahead of the 69% last year but equal to the average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 26% fair, 67% good and 7% excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 95%, well ahead of the 69% last year. Blooming was 3%.
Pasture and range conditions rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 22% fair, 62% good, and 4% excellent.
