People who have respiratory issues will now be “fast-tracked” at a new area set up by CHI Health St. Francis.
The hospital opened the area Thursday at the entrance immediately adjacent to the emergency department. It was previously used as an outpatient entrance.
“We’ve closed it off as an outpatient entrance and we have set that area up as what we are referring to as a respiratory patient fast-track area,” said Edward Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis.
The area opened at 10 a.m. Thursday. Today, a tent will be erected outside the emergency room entrance “to help better streamline and care for patients coming in to the facility,” Hannon said.
When patients come to the hospital “because they feel the need for emergency room care, no matter what the reason is,” they should come to the emergency room, just as they always have, Hannon said.
At the former outpatient ER entrance, they will go through the tent and into the door, where they will be properly screened, Hannon said.
Staff members will determine “what is their concern that they’re here for.”
Those who arrive with severe respiratory symptoms will move into the new area, which will handle 10 patients at a time. In the screening area, which has negative air pressure, they will “receive the further medical screening evaluation and treatment for those respiratory illnesses that they have,” Hannon said.
“What this is intended to do is to take those people with respiratory issues, including those that may be determined to be COVID-19 positive, and keep them segregated from the rest of the patients who come to the hospital with other injuries or illness that historically came into the ER,” he said. Those health problems might involve trauma or a broken bone, for instance. People with those problems will go into the ER.
Inside the new area is a series of private rooms, where patients will receive treatment.
The hospital, Hannon said, is “trying to do our very best to take care of this community,” prepare for patients and anticipate what it would do if “a surge were to happen.”
