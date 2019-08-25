Adam Altmaier of Kearney looked straight ahead, determined to win the final feed team races Sunday at the draft horse finals in Five Points Bank Arena at the Nebraska State Fair. As he led two horses pulling a cart to the middle of the arena, Altmaier’s “swamper” quickly got off of the cart, racing to place hay bales on the cart faster than the other feed team competing directly beside them.
After collecting the hay, Altmaier went around various cones placed throughout the arena, turned the other way and led his swamper to place the collected bales of hay in a line in the middle of the arena.
When all of the teams finished competing Sunday afternoon, Altmaier, of Hookin’ A Cattle Co. of Kearney, was named the winner of the final feed team races. After seven years — since he competed at his first State Fair — he said it felt “very awesome” to place first.
“It took me seven years to get to a feed race championship,” he said. “When we got good and figured out what we were doing, I bought the mules for a feed race.”
Altmaier said he felt all of the eight teams competing in the feed race finals Sunday were “phenomenal,” so he felt honored to come out on top.
When asked what goes into producing a winning feed race team, Altmaier credited his “amazing horses.”
“I know a lot of people who say you have to be a phenomenal driver, but a lot of it is the horses more than driver,” he said.
Altmaier said he plans to compete again next year at the State Fair.
Brian Coleman of Alberta, Canada, won the six-horse hitch finals, the final event of the evening, hauling the Mark Messenger Memorial Hitch from Cheyenne, Wyo. He said he was proud to win due to the level of competition he was up against.
“It is exciting to come out on top, especially when you are there, watch other teams and think, ‘Oh, they look good,’” he said. “The competition is basically how well your horses can work in unison. You want each pair to work in strive, be a mirror image of each other and have the whole group to have that same rhythm.”
Coleman said he also has to lead his six-horse hitch in multiple directions as part of the State Fair competition.
As a participant in the six horse-hitch competition for a number of years, Coleman said he has had “really good luck in Nebraska” as he has won a number of times. He added that, in 2016, he won and went on to be the national champion in six-horse hitch.
Coleman said there are “lots of things” that bring him to Nebraska to compete.
“The facility is second to none. The barns and the arena are new and clean,” he said. “I am always enthusiastic about the crowd. The crowd is always into the show and that is fun. If you are showing and the crowd is not that keen on it, it is not nearly as much fun as here, where they are hollering, yelling and clapping.”