Horse-drawn carriages raced across grassy fields as the cheers of the few spectators were carried by the wind, unimpeded by the noises of modern society.
The Whips in Nebraska Riding Club hosted its second annual Horse & Carriage event Saturday at Stuhr Museum.
For the day of games and revelry, riders and drivers came from across Nebraska, some with large horses and multiperson carriages, others with miniature horses pulling carriages big enough for only one.
“I’ve been wanting to partner with Stuhr Museum for years to have an event out here, because I think nothing fits better with Railroad Town and the Prairie Pioneer Museum than carriages and a horse-drawn event,” said Jennifer Andersen, Whips In Nebraska Driving Club organizer.
Andersen expects the event to become a Father’s Day tradition at Stuhr.
Chris Hochstetler, Stuhr executive director, called the event a “good fit” for the museum.
“Conveyance by horse was big in the time period we cover,” he said. “This is something we can do for the community and showcase something that would be period relevant.”
Some carriages on display were simple, evoking pioneer days, while some were of modern style, sleek black and pressed metal.
“There’s no specific kind of carriage,” Andersen said. “There’s everything from wooden wheels to what are called marathon carriages.”
Games were played through the day.
One had carriage drivers racing, picking up a small wine glass filled to the brim with Sprite and bringing it back. They must have some liquid left when cross finish line.
A parade was held at midday through the museum’s Railroad Town, with the carriage drivers dressed in vintage finery.
The only spectators were family members and friends, though, as the event was not publicized to the public due to coronavirus concerns.
“I think it’s good the way we’re hosting it,” Hochstetler said. “You’ve got the folks who can come out and stay distant and still use protective measures and have a good day. It’s a good day for it.”
Andersen described the day as “awesome.”
“I like dressing up and wearing cool hats and pretty clothes, and having my horse revisit the past,” she said. “There’s just not a lot of people doing it anymore. It’s a dying hobby, because it’s so spendy.”
Among the carriage drivers was Barbara Simmons of Bellevue, with her horse, Ace, a Morgan.
“I learned to drive in 1987 in England. I have loved it ever since,” she said. “I spent a lot of years doing combined driving with a horse that was 30, and we had to put him down. This is the younger one to replace him. He’s 19 now.”
Simmons said carriages are “really wonderful.”
“A lot of people who couldn’t be successful riding can be very successful riding a carriage.”
Ace had on a fly net, which helped protect horses in the times before insecticide spray.
“I also have a thing to put on his neck, but I didn’t think the flies were that bad today, so I didn’t,” Simmons said.
Saturday’s event was a nice reward for riders and drivers, Simmons said.
“It’s a wonderful thing to have just a fun day where you play games and see what your horse can do, and it’s not really a competition,” she said.
Hochstetler said he wished the event could have had more of an audience.
“I wish we could have done this when we’re open to the public, but with COVID we have to watch how many people we gather in one place,” he said. “In future years, maybe we’ll have a big audience for it.”
Stuhr Museum opens to the public Monday.
Limited operations and a phased opening have been going well, Hochstetler said.
“We’re trying to encourage everyone to wear masks,” he said. “I would like to see more mask use from the public. It’s one way we can protect each other and ourselves. So far, the public has been wonderful.”
