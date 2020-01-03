The Central Nebraska Humane Society board now has a new president.

Jeff Vinson is the new president, succeeding Jill Hornady.

“Jill is still on the board, but she’s not acting as the president,” said Jacque Harvey, executive director of the Humane Society.

The board totals 12 people, Harvey said.

