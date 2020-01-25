Hope Harbor was able to serve up hope and a little bit of lemon at an event Saturday night.
The organization hosted its eighth annual Serving Up Hope event at Riverside Golf Club. Liz Mayfield, executive director of Hope Harbor, said the event featured silent and live auctions, as well as a chef competition in which four area chefs cooked up dishes using the secret ingredient: lemon.
Mayfield said all proceeds from the auction and tickets from the sold-out event will go toward maintaining the organization’s 104-bed shelter and its community assistance programming.
She said the goal was to raise $120,000 at Saturday’s event.
The four chefs competing at Serving Up Hope were Bill Warren, executive chef for Bosselman Enterprises; Todd Morgan of Sparky’s Wing and Dippin’ Sauce; Jordan Narber, executive chef and director of operations for 40 North Tap and Grille; and Theresa Jorgensen of Lazy JK Bar-B-Que in St. Paul.
Each chef prepared a dish using lemons and those who attended the Serving Up Hope event were given a ballot to vote for their favorite dish, with the winner to be crowned at the event.
The crowd’s choice was Jorgensen’s lemon sauce served over shrimp.
Why lemons? Mayfield said Hope Harbor has an events committee that has “a very serious, lively discussion” every year on what the secret ingredient should be.
“We get suggestions on our Facebook page because we always ask for suggestions there and we also ask past attendees if they have any suggestions for the secret ingredient,” she said. “We compile that feedback and try to make a determination.”
As part of the chef competition, Morgan made a pasta dish with fra diavolo sauce using his product, Sparky’s Wing and Dippin’ Sauce.
“It is a versatile sauce and I wanted to use it, but in a different way,” Morgan said. “It would be very difficult to keep 100 wings crispy and hot, so I made a pasta sauce. I put lemon zest in it and then I took lemon juice and mixed that with the sauce. After I got everything going with my recipe, I put in the basil and Italian seasoning.”
He said fra diavolo sauce can be used with chicken or shrimp, but he chose to use chicken in his dish.
After being a public servant for almost 30 years as a Grand Island firefighter, Morgan said, he enjoys giving back to the community. As a fire captain for a number of years, he saw the impact Hope Harbor has had on the community firsthand and wanted to help support it by being a chef at Saturday’s event.
Warren made lemon meringue bars to serve at the event.
He said it seemed like chefs at previous Serving Up Hope events did not prepare a lot of desserts, so he wanted to prepare a dessert for this year’s chef competition.
Warren said he knows how the Serving Up Hope event benefits a good cause and he wanted to be a part of it to give back to both Hope Harbor and the Grand Island community.
“Someone is going to win the (chef) competition, but there is no loser because you put your heart and soul into this, you do your best and it all goes to a good cause,” he said.
Mayfield said her “biggest joy” in the annual Serving Up Hope event is that it is able to raise awareness about what families face in the Grand Island community while raising funds to help them with the issues they face.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.