Hope Harbor is seeking participants for a scavenger hunt in the Railside disrict on Aug. 3.
Teams of two to four will hunt for clues throughout the historic downtown area from 6 to 9 p.m. that day.
The early bird entry fee for the fundraiser is $25 per person or $100 for a team of four through July 15. Beginning July 16, the price will be $30 per person or $120 for a team of four.
An information packet is available at Hope Harbor. The entry fee includes a t-shirt and two drink tickets. Teams can register online at: http://www.hopeharborgi.org/huntingforhope
Hope Harbor serves homeless and near-homeless families in Grand Island. It provides emergency and transitional shelter, individualized case management, and life skills classes. In addition, its general assistance services offer basic needs to families in poverty.