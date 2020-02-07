Sandra Kraft, Keith Mingus and Brian Mustion have become members of Hope Harbor’s board of directors.
— Sandra Kraft has been working at CNH Industrial in the HR department for the past 12 years. She and her husband, Randy, have raised two grown children. Kraft was active in her sons’ activities when they were students at Northwest High School, along with being a member of the school’s Booster Club.
She has been active in various community organizations serving as a board member for Heartland United Way, Leadership Tomorrow, and Central Nebraska HR. Kraft is a member of LT2, Resurrection Church, and Friends of Paplin Church.
In her spare time, she enjoys her family and friends, especially when camping and jeeping.
— Keith Mingus is a loan officer for Five Points Bank and has been with them since 2011. Originally from Aurora, Mingus received his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In 2018, the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce recognized him as one of the Top 35 Under 35.
He is a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ducks Unlimited, Young Professionals, and Ag Committee. He also previously served on the Central Nebraska Humane Society board.
In his spare time, Mingus enjoys spending time with his family, friends and the outdoors.
— Brian Mustion is a longtime resident of Grand Island. He is currently a partner at Central Nebraska Bobcat, and a former partner at Tilley Sprinkler Systems and Landscaping, where he was involved in the day-to-day operations for more than 30 years. He and his wife, Angie, have been married 35 years and the couple have two daughters and grandkids who live in the area.
He is active in the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce serving as chair for 2020, along with the Stuhr Operating Board. In addition, he is active in the Third City Christian Church serving wherever he is needed.
His spare time is filled with activities involving his family and friends.
Kraft, Mingus and Mustion are replacing outgoing board members Jolene Wojcik, Michael Stanton and Katie Peters Settje.
Wojcik served on the Hope Harbor board from 2014 to 2019. She worked on the “Hope Expanding” capital campaign as a co-chair in 2015. She served on the events committee and has been involved in Hope Harbor’s fundraising over the past six years. In addition, she served on the finance committee during her time on the board.
Stanton served on the Hope Harbor board from 2017 to 2019. He served on the events committee, donor development committee, and finance committee. He worked to establish financial policies for the board of directors and will continue to serve as a volunteer on the events committee in the future.
Peters-Settje served on the Hope Harbor board from 2017 to 2019. She participated as a Hope Harbor board representative for Nonprofit Excellence Institute in 2017 and was instrumental in establishing an ad-hoc donor development committee.
Their contribution and support of the mission of Hope Harbor made an impact on the organization.
Hope Harbor’s board of directors’ new board president is Renee Miller; Stacie Goding, vice president; Brad Bell, treasurer; and Phil Wieck, secretary. Other board members include Josh Conner, Andy Marsh, Susan Milner, Alicia O’Donnell, Marie De Martinez, Lissa Moeller, Jennifer Worthington and Bishop William Dendinger.
Hope Harbor serves homeless and near-homeless women, children and families by providing safe shelter, meals, intensive case management and educational programs to assist residents in becoming self-sufficient, as well as offering community assistance to those in need.
