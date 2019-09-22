Hope Harbor is in need of new or gently-used towels to fill its collection.
The shelter said it is running low on its supply and can use towel donations. Towels can be dropped off at the Hope Harbor Service Center, 615 W. First St. Those wishing to support Hope Harbor are encouraged to look at its donation wish list at hopeharborgi.org/donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.