Hope Harbor, a local nonprofit organization devoted to improving the lives of Grand Island’s homeless and near homeless population, is planning their eighth annual fundraising event, Serving Up Hope.
This event will turn Riverside Golf Club into an elegant battleground for “Battle Lemon.” The event is planned for Saturday, Jan. 25.
Four area chefs will compete by preparing and serving appetizers with lemon as the common ingredient. Attendees will have an opportunity to sample the creations of these local culinary experts while raising awareness and funds for the homeless shelter.
This year’s chefs include: Chef Jordan Narber of 40 North Tap and Grille in Grand Island; Chef Theresa Jorgensen of the Lazy JK Bar BQue in St Paul; Chef Billy Warren of the Thunder Road Grill in Grand Island; and Chef Todd Morgan of Sparky’s Wing Sauce in Grand Island.
Event attendees will have an opportunity to sample the creations of these local culinary experts and will help select the winning chef who will be announced at the end of the evening.
Serving Up Hope also includes a silent auction featuring more than 100 items, a sit-down dinner prepared by Riverside Golf Club, live entertainment and a live auction filled with tickets to sporting events, weekend getaways and a variety of entertainment items.
General seating tickets are $100 each and go on sale in early December. Guaranteed seating with a reserved table for 10 is $1,000.
Corporate sponsorships are also currently being solicited, as well as silent and live auction items. To reserve a spot or to make a donation, call Hope Harbor Marketing Coordinator Renae Swanson at (308) 385-5190 ext. 219 or email her at rswanson@hopeharborgi.org.
Hope Harbor is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that provides transitional shelter, emergency shelter and general assistance programs including life skills education, meals, case management, mental health counseling and other services to Grand Island’s needy, homeless and near homeless families, women, and children.
For more information, contact Hope Harbor at (308) 385-5190, visit www.hopeharborgi.org, or stop by the Service Center at 615 W. First St. in Grand Island.
