The Arc of Central Nebraska will be selling honey from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at several retail locations in Grand Island including Sam’s Club, both Super Saver and both Walmart locations.
Since 1963, the Arc of Central Nebraska has held its annual Honey Sunday event in Grand Island to raise funds to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in the Hall and Howard counties area.
Honey Sunday is an event that originated in Grand Island as a way to raise money for a teacher’s salary. The event has since grown to a nationwide event, identifying the Arc and Honey Sunday together. This year marks the 56th Honey Sunday.
Local groups, including Grand Island Senior High National Honor Society and Northwest High School Student Council, will be selling honey at school events and to friends and family. Also look for Arc honey at your local church.
The Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapters at the Aurora and Doniphan-Trumbull high schools will be selling in their communities as well as Arc members in St. Paul. All of these groups are volunteering their time to support the Arc and compete for the Honeybee trophy.
Volunteers are still needed. If interested, call Audrey DeFrank at (308) 379-8070. All volunteers will be treated to a light supper at 4 p.m. Sunday at Resurrection Catholic Church, 4130 Cannon Road in Grand Island.
For more information, to volunteer, or to order honey, call DeFrank. The Arc’s Facebook page can also be checked for updates.
