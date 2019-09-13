The theft of a shed turned out to be not a theft at all.

A man who lives on Roush Lane reported to police Thursday that a shed had been taken from his backyard, along with the items inside it.

It turns out, though, that the shed had been repossessed. The previous owner of the home had purchased the shed on a payment plan, and stopping making payments after selling the house.

The new owner was not aware the shed had payments attached, and assumed it came with the property. The victim will be working with the company that sold the shed. It is now a civil matter rather than a crime.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!

Recommended for you

Load comments