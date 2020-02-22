Black smoke was thick in the area of Pine and South streets at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
The source was a fire at 104 South St.
“It was completely involved when we got there,” said Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman of the Grand Island Fire Department.
The fire started in a covered porch on the east side of the house. It took 15 or 20 minutes to get the fire knocked down.
“There were some propane tanks that were venting off and feeding the fire,” Stutzman said.
How much of the house can be salvaged? “Probably none of it,” he said.
The cause of the blaze has not been determined.
All four stations, including 17 firefighters, responded.
Two men were working in the basement at the time the fire broke out. They made it out safely.
Stutzman believes that two people live in the house — a man and a woman.
According to property records, the one-story home is owned by Somkhith Manivong.
The American Red Cross was notified.
Firefighters didn’t leave until about 7 p.m.
