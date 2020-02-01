AURORA — What to spruce up your house and get your blood pressure checked at the same time? Then the Hamilton County Fairgrounds is the place to be next weekend.
The Hamilton County Ag Society will sponsor a home and garden show from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the Farr Exhibition Building at the fairgrounds.
This 26th annual event will include more than 100 booths offering a variety of products and services for your home and garden. Concessions will be available. There is no admission charge.
A couple of additional events are planned in conjunction with the home and garden show.
“Hops & Grapes,” a wine-tasting event, will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Commercial Building and will feature Nebraska craft beers and wines provided by Banana Rams of Hordville. Musical entertainment starts at 5 p.m. with a live performance from Mojo Filter following at 8.
There is a cover charge for this event and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
A special Sunday event features “Crafts & More” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ag Auditorium. More than 30 booths will offer home-made crafts and items from home-based businesses. There is no admission charge for the craft show.
Joining the home and garden show on Saturday will be the annual health fair sponsored by Memorial Community Health of Aurora. Open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Ag Building, the fair will offer free health screenings and feature a number of exhibitors focusing on health topics and health-related issues. There is no admission charge.
On-site cardio vascular screening will be provided by a Bryan Health mobile unit; call (402) 694-8274 to schedule an appointment.
If you want a complete blood profile, you’ll need to make an appointment for Tuesday, Feb. 4, between 6 and 8:15 a.m. at the Memorial Clinic; call (402) 694-8274.
A complete profile will be offered at a cost of $45; hemoglobin A1C diabetic screening will be available for $15. PSA testing will be offered to men at a cost of $25.
Participants in the blood profiles must fast for 12 hours prior to having their blood drawn. Make sure to drink plenty of water while fasting. Results may be picked up at the health fair on Saturday.
For more information on the health fair, call ReeAnn Regier at (402) 694-8220.
