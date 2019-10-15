The second annual Grand Island Holistic Expo will return to the Heartland Events Center on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Sarah Larsen Astrones, who is sponsoring the Expo, the event will feature both vendors from the Tri-Cities area and those from out of state. The event will be held in the Bosselman Conference Center at Fonner Park.
Larsen Astrones said one of the reasons for the Expo is that she wants to bring “much needed holistic healing and wellness services to Nebraska.”
“That includes awareness that such services are already available locally,” she said.
Larsen Astrones said that other services and products will be available to the community at this event, without having to travel long distances.
“This Expo is dedicated to the vendors and presenters that will be sharing their invaluable time to offer their resources, information, services and products to those in need,” she said.
Larsen Astrones said there will be a lot of new vendors and presentations.
“Take your time while you nourish your body, mind, soul, and spirit with holistic healing,” she said. “They will be offering services on site, and many will be offering giveaways and other services/products.”
Larsen Astrones is the owner of Better Living by Sarah. She is a licensed independent mental health practitioner and a licensed independent professional counselor, among other qualifications. Her office is located downtown at The Great Western Center at 1811 W. Second St.
Event updates, a schedule of featured presenters and a full list of vendors can be seen on the Grand Island Holistic Expo Facebook page. For more information, contact Larsen Astrones at www.betterlivingbysarah.com or at (308) 850-3509.
The Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, with doors officially opening at 8 a.m. Admission for this event will be $5 per adult; children 13 and under are free.
Presentations are scheduled throughout the day, with a program available at the door upon admission. Guests are welcome to come and go throughout the day as long as they get stamped before leaving for re-entry.
