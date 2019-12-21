St. Pauls Lutheran Church will host its 22nd annual Community Christmas Day dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the church fellowship hall, 1515 S. Harrison.
The nondenominational event is open to everyone and will feature a holiday dinner with turkey and all the trimmings (including pie).
The event will also feature strolling Christmas carolers (members of the church choir) and Santa Claus with bags of toys and other gifts for children.
The dinner is attended by families, singles, couples and those whose relatives live far away. St. Pauls believes no one should be alone on this wonderful holiday and it offers a place to enjoy food and fellowship.
There is no charge for the meal, but freewill donations are gratefully accepted.
For more information, contact the church office at (308) 382-2973.
Christmas Eve lunch at St. Mary’s Square
St. Mary’s Cathedral Square will host a free Christmas Eve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at 204 S. Cedar.
The menu will feature turkey with all the trimmings.
This is the 32nd year the Grand Island Knights of Columbus councils 1159, 9562, 10387 and 11363, and Doniphan council 11924 have sponsored this holiday meal.
For more information, contact Darrell Day at (308) 384-8472.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.