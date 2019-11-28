More than 25 vendors will appear at a fundraiser Saturday for Kenesaw girls who are on a traveling dance team.
The Holiday Bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Kenesaw School Gym, 110 N. Fifth Ave.
Funds raised will go to the Kenesaw girls who belong to the Shelton traveling dance team.
The gathering will include a breakfast and chili feed. Cinnamon rolls will be served.
Free-will offerings will be accepted. The bazaar includes a raffle.
For vendor information, send an email to qssmith0706@gmail.com.
