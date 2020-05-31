EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth part of a series of stories looking at the 40th anniversary of the tornadoes that hit Grand Island on June 3, 1980.
The history of the June 3, 1980, tornadoes in Grand Island stored at gitwisters.com offers a unique and full look into the “Real Night of the Twisters.”
“It is an archive of all of the articles written by The Independent,” site creator Stephanie Romanski said. “It is all the stories written over time.”
The site offers firsthand accounts and also includes the stories written in the days after the storms. Stories of trapped families, former President Jimmy Carter’s visit and how hospitals in the area responded to the storm can all be found on the website.
“It is most useful for all the details from that night for people,” Romanski said.
Among the firsthand accounts are those of Stephanie Burton, Mike Jakubowski and Fred Behrle, who were 8, 12 and 13, respectively, at the time of the storm. The story was written by Gretchen Fowler.
Another article that focused on the storms’ impact on the youth of Grand Island by Kevin Schuster provided a first-person recollection from the summer of 1980.
“Those tornado-warning words worried me more than a poor report card,” Schuster said. “The June 3, 1980, nightmare haunted me for years.”
The direct perspective of emergency first responders can also be found. “Emergency responders saw strange, sad sights,” written by Sarah Schulz, allowed six emergency responders to share what they saw as they responded to multiple different calls during the night.
Romanski, who wasn’t a Grand Island resident at the time, said creating the website during her first year with The Independent helped her learn more about the event, but the stories from that night are not her favorite part of the website.
“The Extras” tab includes a link to a photo gallery containing each picture captured by The Independent. The 29 photos found there have been a place where community members could gather and share their recollections.
The comment sections on the album have provided opportunities for individuals to provide their own stories from the night of the storm and the reconstruction that followed.
Romanski said she enjoys reading through the comments and using those to learn more.
Beyond just the articles and gallery, the website also includes the collections of stories written the years following the storm. Series of stories from 10, 15, 20, and 25 years later show how the memories and emotions from that night have never left the community.
The website also provides articles about movies and books written about the tornadoes and a number of in-depth articles on the science of tornadoes.
One interesting piece of information shows another interesting Hall County tornado fact: Hall County experiences nearly four times as many tornadoes per 1,000 square miles than both Lancaster and Dodge counties. While it doesn’t have the most tornadoes per 1,000 square miles in the United States, Hall County is unique unto itself when compared with its counterparts in Nebraska.
There are currently no future plans for the website, but it continues to be a powerful tool to provide information to people unfamiliar with the “Night of the Twisters,” and to the next generation of Grand Islanders.
