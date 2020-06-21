It is the year 2120.
The first interplanetary student is enrolling at Harvard University. The completely legal alien from the planet Sneabdnakrop is interested in taking some history classes about the country where it will be studying for the next four years.
But what to choose?
“Major Themes in the 20th Century.”
“American Legal History.”
“The U.S. in the 19th Century.”
All those classes seem like decent options.
But for a real challenge, how about one of the four most intense classes that have been challenging students at universities and high schools for a full century?
“U.S. History: Jan.-March 2020.”
“U.S. History: April-June 2020.”
“U.S. History: July-Sept. 2020.”
“U.S. History: Oct.-Dec. 2020.”
There is always a recency bias that leads us to believe that we’re living in the best of times or the worst of times. But I’m not sure that any bias is what is convincing me that we are living in some of the craziest times this country has ever seen when it wasn’t at war with itself.
(The legitimate debate about whether this country is currently figuratively at war with itself adds to that craziness.)
There have been major events in the United States during my life that will forever be etched into the history books.
But everything that has happened during this year — which isn’t even half over — might require its own chapter.
Or its own book. Or a “War and Peace” sized series of four books.
The coronavirus pandemic and the response to it (or lack of) will be generating books and studies for generations to come.
And the U.S. has over one-fourth of the world’s reported deaths due to COVID-19. This country has more deaths than the next three hardest hit countries (Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy) combined.
The effect on lives, on the economy, on politics, on education — there is going to be plenty to discuss in classrooms.
While the pandemic is going to be the story of the year, there hasn’t been a lack of other potentially huge moments in history taking place.
Any other year, massive protests against racial inequality — many of them peaceful, some of them not — spread out across the country would be the top story for that 366-day span. (The way this year is going, did we really need an extra day because of Leap Year?)
We can hope that COVID-19 fades into the history books in the near future, only leaving behind lessons learned for the next time a new deadly disease spreads across the world.
But the protests and the Black Lives Matter movement should result in a lasting message that lives on throughout our society and doesn’t just get placed as a chapter in a history book.
Racism is real, and it remains a significant problem in this country. It is way past time that significant steps are taken to help erase this reality and put it in our history books once and for all.
And if writers of American history books weren’t frazzled enough this year, last week the Supreme Court got in on the action.
A ruling that employees cannot be fired for being gay or transgender was a major step forward for LGBTQ rights. Then the Supreme Court issued a decision that the Trump administration’s ending of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was illegal, a ruling that could have long-lasting implications on the immigration debate in this country.
We still have six-plus months to go, and we haven’t even reached the prime season of the presidential campaign or seen Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.
So much is going on in this country that the study that said putting your hands on your knees and not on your head is the best way to catch your breath after a workout was ignored.
In most years, this groundbreaking report would have been front-page news and resulted in a huge, collective “I told you so!” from every person to their former high school coaches and gym teachers. Instead, it passed through the 24/7 news cycle with barely a blip.
Maybe 2020 will settle down over the second half and give the historians a break.
But from where we stand now, I’d recommend that our future visitor from Sneabdnakrop take an easier American history class than anything dealing with 2020. How about studying about the Revolutionary War instead?
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
