The eight-day stretch from June 1-8 is projected to average out to be the third hottest start to June of 125 years of record keeping, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
According to the weather service, the projected June 1-8 average temperature of 81.4 would be around 13.5 degrees above the 30-year average. The hottest June 1-8 stretch was in 1933, with an average temperature of 81.8 degrees followed by 81.7 degrees in 1934.
Hastings will also be experiencing its third hottest eight-day start to June with a project daily temperature of 80.8 degrees, which would be 12.4 degrees above the 30-year average.
It was hot and windy Sunday, with temperatures again in the 90s, but with strong southerly winds, with gusts from 40-50 mph. More is expected Monday as temperatures will again be in the 90s to near 100, with wind gusts as strong as 35 mph.
Beginning late Monday afternoon, a cold front will move into northwest portions of the area, sparking a line of thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, that will continue into Monday night, the weather service reported.
The weather service said that the severe storms could produce pingpong ball-size hail, wind gusts of 60-70 mph, localized flooding, and even an isolated tornado or two will be possible late Monday afternoon and evening.
For Grand Island, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Monday, with a high near 93. Winds will be from the south at 20-25 mph, with gusts as strong as 30 mph.
On Monday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 1 a.m., with a low around 60. Winds will be from the south southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
The second half of the week should feature mainly dry conditions and higher temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s.
“Extensive cloud cover, off and on showers and thunderstorms, and breezy northwest winds will lead to much cooler weather for Tuesday as highs look to remain in the 60s and 70s,” according to the forecast.
On Tuesday, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 68. Winds will be from the north at 10-20 mph, with gusts as strong as 30 mph.
On Tuesday night, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low around 52.
The possibility of severe storms will be out of the forecast Wednesday, which is forecast to be sunny with a high near 78 and a low around 54.
Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 82 and a low of around 54.
Ditto for Friday, as the high will be near 81 and the low around 56.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
