A historic military motor vehicle convoy is scheduled to stop in Grand Island on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The convoy will be at the United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital Ave., between 4 and 5 p.m. for a public viewing.
A hamburger feed, costing $5, will follow the public viewing.
The vehicles are part of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association’s Transcontinental Motor Convoy honoring the centennial anniversary of the first U.S. Army transcontinental motor convoy across the United States along the Lincoln Highway.
The convoy will include between 50 and 70 privately owned historic military vehicles of all eras from World War I to recently retired military vehicles. The convoy is traveling from York, Pa., to San Francisco, Calif.
Contact Mike Ponte for more details.