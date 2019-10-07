KEARNEY — Because of strong campus and community interest, Kevin Hines’ appearance at the University of Nebraska at Kearney has been relocated to a venue that can accommodate a larger number of attendees.
The nationally recognized suicide prevention and mental health advocate will speak 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Health and Sports Center on campus. This event is free and open to the public.
Hines, who survived a suicide attempt after jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge in September 2000, shares his inspirational message of hope and healing with audiences across the globe as part of his efforts to improve the lives of people with mental illness and reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts worldwide.
His memoir, “Cracked, Not Broken: Surviving and Thriving After a Suicide Attempt,” was released in 2013 and his story has been featured in Time magazine, the New York Times, Newsweek, Vanity Fair and other media outlets, as well as the 2006 film, “The Bridge.” He released a documentary, “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” in 2018.
Wednesday’s event is sponsored by UNK, McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation, the Central Nebraska LOSS Team and Buffalo County Suicide Prevention Coalition.
On Thursday, UNK’s Thompson Scholars will host a World Mental Health Day concert from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Harmon Park amphitheater, 3100 Fifth Ave., in Kearney.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature music from Los Guapos, local food trucks and speakers from community mental health resources. The first 100 people in attendance will receive free cotton candy.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating.
The concert is hosted in cooperation with McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation.
