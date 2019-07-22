The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that Nebraska Highway 39 between Highway 30 and Genoa has reopened 13 days ahead of schedule.
The roadway was damaged during the March flooding, including washout of a large section of the highway north of the Loup River and significant damage to the overflow bridge south of the Loup River on N-39.
Motorists will be directed to a single lane, traffic signal controlled “shoofly,” or temporary road, around the overflow bridge being replaced at MP 17.92. Traffic will be maintained on the shoofly, with 12-foot-wide and 100-foot-long restrictions until the overflow bridge is completed, currently scheduled for mid-November.
Motorists are reminded to use caution when driving through the construction zone and to wear seatbelts.