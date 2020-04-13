When he recalls the top five worst incidents when it comes to power outages, Grand Island Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger said Sunday’s incident would make the list.
With wind gusts of up to 49 mph reported Sunday at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service-Hastings, crews worked throughout the day to restore “pretty widespread” power outages throughout the city, Luchsinger said.
“It (wind) must have been a combination with the freezing rain we had that it just caused the lines to gallop like I had never seen before; it was crazy,” he said. “The problem with the way they were galloping is that we had crews back up there trying to put them back up and they would have the line fixed and move on to the next one.
“A half hour later, they had to go back because the line they fixed was falling apart already.”
Luchsinger said crews were called about 8 or 9 a.m. Sunday and worked until 1 a.m. Monday to restore power. In most cases, customers had their power out for “just a few minutes,” but others were without power for 10 to 12 hours.
The areas where the city had the most power outages, Luchsinger said, are where wires run east to west, especially across an “open stretch of territory” where lines go a mile without any trees or other utilities there.
He added there were traffic signals out around the Highway 281 corridor. Webb Road also had signals out.
Luchsinger said crews will spend the next few days going back and putting things back to the way they should be.
With the high winds Sunday, LeAnn Doose, public relations director for Southern Public Power District, said outages were reported in all of the seven counties SPPD serves. Galloping lines caused power outages in large areas, with the hardest hit area being Franklin County, where the entire county was without power for a few hours Sunday.
According to SPPD’s Facebook page, there was an outage that impacted northern and eastern Merrick County, leaving Archer, Chapman and Palmer without power. Crews also worked to restore a breaker west of Alda.
Doose said power outages started being reported at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. However, it is likely the outages happened earlier as people may not have realized their power was out until they woke up that morning.
A majority of the power outages were restored by late Sunday evening. Doose said crews were out Monday doing some cleanup work and are expected to continue the work throughout the week.
“There are probably some areas where cross arms have bent but have not come all the way down,” she said. “So they are just tightening things back up again.”
