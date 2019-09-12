For the last 42 years, Husker Harvest Days has drawn millions of visitors, not only from Nebraska and the United States, but from throughout the world.
International visitors not only get to see the latest farm technology on display, but also have the opportunity to make essential business connections that will foster trade.
To take full advantage of connecting with those foreign visitors, the state of Nebraska opened an International Trade Center at HHD this year.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who just returned from a trade mission to Vietnam and Japan, was at Husker Harvest Days on Wednesday.
Ricketts said the International Trade Center raises the profile of Husker Harvest Days as an international destination.
“That is important in expanding markets overseas,” he said.
Ricketts said 24 nations from six of the seven continents are represented at the International Trade Center this year.
“We want to make sure that we are expanding those markets,” he said. “Husker Harvest Days is a great way to bring people in from around the world to see what high-quality products we have here. We want to let them know this is where they want to buy their ag products.”
Overseeing the International Visitor Center is Adrienne Cavill, who works for the state’s Department of Economic Development as an international business associate.
Cavill said the International Trade Center is a joint effort between the state Department of Economic Development, Department of Agriculture and Farm Progress, which owns HHD.
“International people come to this show every year, but we haven’t had a way to keep track of those visitors,” she said.
Cavill said many of those visitors are here to look at and buy the latest in farm and ranching technology. They are also exploring new avenues to buy and sell agricultural products and services.
At the center, U.S. businesses and state officials give foreign visitors presentations about the goods and services they offer.
This year, Cavill said, they had 45 international guests register for the presentations.
The response to the International Trade Center at HHD has been “fantastic,” she said.
“A lot of countries do not have a sense of what the scale of Nebraska and U.S. agriculture is,” Cavill said. “This (HHD) is where agriculture happens, ag technology happens and where ag innovation happens. We want to get our international visitors out here and tell them our story and get them interested.”
Inside the International Trade Center, hanging on the rafters, were flags of more than 180 nations around the world. The space was filled with booths for organizations such as the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce to provide the foreign visitors with information.
Cavill said the International Trade Center had been visited by state farmers, ranchers, ag businesses and HHD guests. There, they had opportunities to see the ongoing effort to expand trade and business opportunities of the goods and services produced in Nebraska.
“I think they are excited to know that their state is an attraction internationally,” she said.
From an international perspective, Cavill said there had been a lot of excitement generated among the foreign visitors about the center.
“They are surrounded by all these huge pieces of American agricultural equipment, and they are overwhelmed in a very positive way,” she said. “They are learning about what they can take back to their country in terms of best practices, materials and equipment to increase their production.”
In 2018, Nebraska goods exports totaled $7.9 billion, an increase of 47 percent ($2.5 billion) from its export level in 2008. Nebraska’s top five agricultural exports in 2017 were soybeans, beef and veal, corn, feeds and fodders, and processed grain products.
“The more international customers we get is fantastic,” Cavill said. “Just having the opportunity to tell our story on an international platform is the first step to success.”
