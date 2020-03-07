It’s estimated that millions of Americans have untreated and undiagnosed hernias.
Anton Simorov, M.D., is offering a free community presentation about hernias and treatment options from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at in Conference Rooms 2/3 at CHI Health St. Francis, 2620 W. Faidley Ave.
Dr. Simorov is a general surgeon specializing in minimally invasive and gastrointestinal surgery in the Specialty Care unit.
Hernias, common problems for both men and women, occur when a weakness or hole in the muscle wall allows a bulge of tissue to protrude through. Symptoms may include a dull ache, feeling of weakness, heaviness, pressure or a burning sensation in your abdomen, groin or scrotum. If left untreated, hernias can cause unnecessary pain and can lead to serious health problems.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information or questions, call the clinic at (308) 398-8993.
