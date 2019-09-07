HENDERSON — Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park has been hosting The Voices of Conscience, a traveling exhibit highlighting stories of pacifists during World War I.
In conjunction with this exhibit, Henderson’s Bethesda Mennonite Church will be hosting a lecture series titled “Discipleship in a world full of Nazis: Reframing Bonhoeffer’s life of faithfulness and resistance.”
This lecture series, which runs Sept. 13-15, will be led by Mark Thiessen Nation, a professor emeritus and co-author of the book “Bonhoeffer the Assassin?” As a Christian pacifist scholar, Nation will speak of alleged misconceptions about Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s role in the assassination plot against Hitler.
The weekend lecture series is free of charge, with its schedule as follows:
— Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.: Toward Retrieving the True Legacy of Dietrich Bonhoeffer: Executed for Being a Pacifist and Enemy of the State.
— Saturday, Sept. 14, 3:30 p.m.: We Should Not Balk Here at Using the Word Pacifism: Bonhoeffer’s Revolutionary Protest Against Violence.
— Saturday, Sept. 14, 4:45 p.m.: Only He Who Cries Out for the Jews May Sing Gregorian Chants: Bonhoeffer, the Church and Public Faithfulness. This will be followed with a meal at 6 p.m. and then a panel discussion of all three lectures at 7 p.m.
— Sunday, Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m.: Sermon ... Let the Eagle Soar, Let the Fiery Stallion Gallop: Summoned by Evangelical Address, Living by the Word of God.
— Sunday, Sept. 15, 10:40 a.m.: Discussion, What Does This Mean for Us?
All lectures will be at Bethesda Mennonite Church, 930 16th St., in Henderson. Everyone is welcome to come and experience these lectures.
The final day for viewing The Voices of Conscience traveling exhibit will be during the park’s annual Heritage Day on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a wide array of ethnic foods, demonstrations and activities for young and old. Also, there is no admission to the park that day. The park will continue to be open until 4 p.m. for the final viewing of the exhibit.
Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park is located at 720 Road B, just one mile south of Henderson’s I-80 exit 342. For more information about the lecture series or traveling exhibit, call (402) 723-5694 or (402) 723-4252 or visit the Henderson Heritage Park Facebook page, website www.hendersonheritage.org.
These events are made possible by the financial support of Humanities Nebraska and the York County Visitors Bureau.
