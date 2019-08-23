After several nights of rain, there are several county roads with water running over them, Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Management said in a press release.
Water covered roads are: Alda Road south of Wood River; Alda Road and Wildwood Road; Alda Link (40C) from Interstate 80 to Alda; 60th Road and Schimmer; Schultz Road from Alda Road west; Schultz Road and 90th Road/Alda Link (40C); Platte River Drive from Buffalo to Monitor; Lipen Road on Hilltop and Lepin (east of Monitor Road); and Engleman and Guenther Road.
If there are barricades indicating road closure, do not go around them, emergency management warned. Many county roads are gravel, and with all the rain received, these roads have become very soft and it does not take much water to push a vehicle off the road.
Use caution when driving out in the county, officials warned. If you notice water running over the road that is not listed, contact the Hall County Roads Department at (308) 385-5126.
Local authorities request the public avoid traveling in flooded areas.