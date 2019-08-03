Another round of heavy rain Friday caused the National Weather Service in Hastings to issue a flood warning for southwestern Greeley County and Valley County in Central Nebraska.
The weather service said numerous creeks, such as the Mira and Turtle creeks, were flooding, along with low-lying areas. According to the weather service, the most torrential rain, reported by a weather cooperator six miles west of Elyria, was 5.87 inches. That particular cooperator left a note om the NeRAIN website that about 5 inches of rain fell in 2-1/2 hours.
It has been a wet year for those folks in the Elyria area, located north of Ord in Valley County. The weather cooperator reported, since May, he had measured more than 25 inches of precipitation.
Another weather cooperator who lives two miles southwest of Burwell measured 4.3 inches of rain from Friday’s storm. The cooperator wrote on the NeRAIN website the flooding there, a result of Friday’s rain, “was as bad as March.” He has recorded 22 inches of rain since May.
Another weather cooperator, five miles southwest of Elyria, reported 3.88 inches of rain from Friday’s storm. The cooperator wrote the flooding of Turtle Creek as the result of Friday’s downpour was also as bad as the flooding in March. That particular cooperator has measured 20 inches of rain since May.
Other rainfall amounts from that area include 3.85 inches in Burwell; 3.2 inches five miles southwest of Cotesfiled; and 2.42 inches in Ord.
Some of the above cooperators have already received more than 30 inches of precipitation this year.
A spokesperson for the NWS said while rainfall this spring and summer has been higher than average, it has also been highly variable. For example, last month heavy rainfall in the Kearney and Lexington area caused widespread flooding and extensive property damage to Kearney.
Some areas of the NWS Hastings service area in Kansas has been dry this year. Other areas have already seen double their annual rainfall amount.
In March, areas, such as the ones flooded in Valley County area, had 15 inches of snow on the ground, and the cold weather in February and early March had the ground frozen. When a cyclonic storm that hit Nebraska brought warmer weather and rain, it melted the snow, and the frozen ground could not absorb the runoff, causing heavy flooding statewide.
But, according to the weather service, the opposite situation is true now. With heavier-than-usual precipitation throughout the area, the ground is highly saturated. When a particular isolated storm cell decides to dump nearly six inches of rain in a very short time, the saturated soil cannot absorb the excess runoff. That water then flows into creeks and streams, which already have a lot of water in them from high rainfall.
The heavy rains on Friday caused flooding in Ord, Arcadia, North Loup and Elyria. The flood warning continues through today (Sunday) and expires at 3:30 p.m.
For Sunday and the upcoming week, the NWS in Hastings said it would continue to be a bit on the cool side, with highs today ranging from around 80 in the Tri-Cities to the mid-80s over portions of north-central Kansas.
The weather service reported Sunday should be dry and slightly warmer, with highs in the mid-80s across most of southern Nebraska to the mid and upper 80s over north-central Kansas. A chance for scattered thunderstorms will return to the area on Monday and Tuesday.