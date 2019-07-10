Fun, fun, fun is what Heartland United Way and RockIT Event Pros are bringing to this year’s Hall County Fair with more than 50 family-fun activities.
Families can enjoy a variety of activities, separated in age-appropriate zones with areas for parents. Wristbands will be giving to youths to participate in activities including train rides, inflatables, zip lines, rock walls, bungee trampolines and much more.
The activities will be in the south parking lot of Fonner Park, and community members can come from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Free-will donations will be accepted to support the Heartland United Way and its work with people in need.
Sponsors for this event include: JBS Beef, Grand Island Logistics (GiX), Hornady, Grand Island Dental Center, Pediatric Dental Specialists and Equitable Bank.